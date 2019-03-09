Tripura: No party should use anti-Pakistan war euphoria in Lok Sabha poll campaign, CPI (M) tells ECI

Tripura opposition CPI(M) on Friday met the Election Commission of India and submitted a memorandum urging the body to ensure that no political party uses the war with Pakistan euphoria in their election campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and also stated that the atmosphere in the state was not conducive for free and fair voting.

Advertising

A four-member delegation of the party met Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti and demanded that the ECI should make sure that “… no political party can use present war euphoria against Pakistan in their election campaign and no party can take credit of the martyrdom of Indian Army and their performance at the border”.

The memorandum further stated that Tripura doesn’t have a conducive atmosphere to hold free and fair Lok Sabha elections at the moment.

The party sought deployment of Central para-military force much before the Lok Sabha polls this year and said there should be intensified patrolling in booth areas to neutralize public apprehension.

The delegation also brought to the notice of the Chief Electoral Officer that there have been some incidents of attacks perpetrated by ruling party workers with a tacit abetment of a section of the police administration.

“It is evident that violent attacks escalate on the leaders, workers and supporters of a party immediately after election results are out. Thus, the police may be directed to take appropriate measures to tackle the anticipated backlash of the ruling party workers during the post-election period”, the memorandum stated.

Advertising

The CPI (M) delegation included state secretary Goutam Das, CPI (M) MP Sankar Prasad Dutta, state leader Naresh Jamatia and state office secretary Haripada Das.