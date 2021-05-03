Disruption of weddings: Tripura DM steps down for probe

Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav orders closure of two marriage halls for violating night curfew order in Agartala. (Photo: Twitter/@Pronamotweets)

West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who came under fire for disrupting two weddings at Agartala on April 26, was relieved from his charge after he requested the same till completion of an inquiry against him, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Monday.

Yadav led a team of administrative and police officials and shut down Manikya Court and Golap Bagaan, two marriage halls in Agartala as wedding ceremonies were going on past the 10pm night curfew deadline for municipal.

The official claimed his actions were meant to maintain law and order and prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but later apologised only to take a U-turn a few days later.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Ratan Lal Nath said, “Yadav wrote to chief secretary Manoj Kumar on Sunday to relieve him from his charge for an impartial inquiry regarding the incident happened on April 26 night. Industries and Commerce director Ravel Hamendra Kumar will take charge as West DM”.

In his letter, made available to indianexpress.com, Yadav wrote, “In the interest of an impartial enquiry I request for relinquishment of my charge as DM & Collector West Tripura District.”

Soon after Yadav was seen misbehaving with bride and groom, their relatives and priest at the wedding venues, a series of videos went viral on social media prompting Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to seek a report on the matter.

A two-member committee was formed and Yadav appeared before it last week and stood by his actions saying it was his duty to enforce law to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Celebrities like singer Sonu Nigam, different social organisations, human rights bodies, Vedic Brahmin Samaj and netizens have come out in protest against Shailesh Kumar Yadav’s attitude and called for his suspension on social media.