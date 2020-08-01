‘Depressed’ man jumps to death from third floor of Covid ward in Agartala

An official said that no evidence of harassment or maltreatment at the hospital has come to the fore so far, which could have led to the incident. (Representational) An official said that no evidence of harassment or maltreatment at the hospital has come to the fore so far, which could have led to the incident. (Representational)

A 31-year-old Covid-19 patient jumped to his death from the third floor of state-run Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital in Agartala late on Friday, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Bidhan Goswami told The Indian Express.

A source at in the hospital said the 31-year-old patient from Muhuripur village of Baikhora in south Tripura district was admitted after he allegedly consumed poison. He was admitted in the male medicine ward where he later tested positive for Covid-19 during the mandatory rapid antigen test.

The patient, the source said, was shifted to the Covid ward at around 11 pm on Friday. He, however, managed to sneak out and jumped out of the window at around 3 am on Saturday, the source added.

The man died during the treatment.

GB Police Outpost Officer in-charge Rakesh Patoari said preliminary investigation suggested that the patient was suffering from some sort of mental trauma or depression, given his recent history of two successive attempts of suicide.

“It’s a Covid ward and there is really no way to post security personnel or cops there. So, we don’t know for certain what happened. But from the statements of everyone concerned and the deceased’s recent history of attempted suicides, it appears he was suffering from depression”, the official said.

The official added that no evidence of harassment or maltreatment at the hospital has come to the fore so far, which could have led to the incident. However, a probe is underway and the body has been sent for post mortem examination, he said.

Tripura has 4,996 Covid-19 cases, out of which 3,327 persons have recovered so far. At least 22 persons have died while 4,243 people are kept under medical surveillance across the state.

