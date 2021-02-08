Denied protest nod, retrenched Tripura school teachers move High Court

After they were denied permission to hold a protest over the issue of their jobs, over 8,000 terminated school teachers of Tripura Monday moved the High Court, filing a writ petition.

“The teachers were not given permission to hold the protest. So, a writ petition was filed for violation of their rights,” said Purushottam Roy Barman, senior advocate and human rights activist, who moved the petition.

The sacked teachers were forced to end their agitation on January 27, after a sit-in demonstration of 50 days. This triggered a clash between the police and the teachers, leaving nearly 87 injured.

Later, they were denied permission to hold a fresh protest, the teachers claim. Satyajit Dey, a leader of the sacked teachers’ group said, “We have filed the writ petition after we were denied to hold a protest for our rights.”

The sacked teachers are among the 10,323 who lost their jobs due to a faulty recruitment process.

Over 8,000 of them were reappointed on an ad-hoc basis and their tenure ended on March 31 last year. The rest were placed in different government departments.

After losing jobs, the teachers held many protests, demanding a permanent solution to their problem. They were given positive assurances by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in September last year. But after getting no further response from the government, they held a sit-in for 50 days.

A total of 10,323 teachers — including those teaching graduate, under graduate and post graduate courses — who were inducted in different phases since 2010, were terminated from service after the Tripura High Court scrapped their appointments in 2014 due to irregularities in the recruitment process.

The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017, in response to Special Leave Petitions filed by the sacked teachers as well as the state government.