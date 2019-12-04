Days after Tripura ADC made territorial council, tribal parties say won’t give up statehood demand

TSP president Chittaranjan Debbarma addresses the media at Agartala Press Club on Monday. (Express photo: Debraj Deb) TSP president Chittaranjan Debbarma addresses the media at Agartala Press Club on Monday. (Express photo: Debraj Deb)

Five days after Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government agreed to elevate Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to a territorial council, Tipraland State Party (TSP) — a regional party floated in 2015 over demands of tribal statehood — said changing the name of the council would not solve the problems of tribal communities. TSP also announced a strike over the issue on December 2.

The strike will raise two demands — granting a separate state named ‘Tipraland’ to tribals of Tripura, and scrapping the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

In a press conference Monday afternoon, TSP president Chittaranjan Debbarma said, “Tribal communities in Tripura have been reduced to a minority due to influx of other communities. If illegal immigrants are allowed permanent stay here, we will be grossly outnumbered. So we want the CAB to be scrapped. We also want Tipraland, which is our main demand. Our party has decided to hold the strike from 5 am till 5 pm on December 2 across areas under the TTAADC.”

Debbarma claimed a few other regional parties, like Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT)-Tipraha, which is a breakaway faction of the ruling ally IPFT, and Northeast India Development Party (NEIDP) have extended support to the strike call. He said efforts are on to get IPFT and other tribal outfits on board.

Earlier on November 20, Tripura tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia announced the elevation of TTAADC to a territorial council. He said the move would grant more power to the ADC and the number of functional departments would be raised from 17 to 43, among other key changes.

He said the decision had been sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, which would scrutinise it and forward it to the MHA for ratification. Mevar is also the general secretary of IPFT.

The state cabinet move was basically the ratification of a Union cabinet decision announced on January 24 this year, where the government had upgraded 10 autonomous district councils of the country, including ADCs of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in Assam, district councils of Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, and the Tripura ADC.

While at the time, IPFT had said territorial councils wouldn’t solve problems of Tripura’s tribal communities, their top leadership, part of the Biplab Deb cabinet, later agreed to the formula.

Debbarma said they wouldn’t compromise on the statehood demand “at any cost”. “They might have spoken about a territorial council but as per 6th Schedule provisions, that will still be subject to approval from the state government.”

Tripura ADC is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area. However, tribals comprise only one-third of the state’s population of 37 lakh people. Around 70 per cent land under the TTAADC is covered by hills and forests, and most inhabitants practice ‘jhum’ (slash and burn) cultivation.

The state’s tribal council was formed as per TTAADC Act, 1979 under the provisions of 7th Schedule of the Constitution, and was later upgraded with provisions under the 6th Schedule.

