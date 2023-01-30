Day after securing 5 seats from BJP, ally IPFT insists on 1 more

A DAY after the ruling BJP announced that alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) will contest from 5 out of 60 Assembly seats, the latter on Sunday said it would field candidates in six seats instead of the five allotted to it.

IPFT assistant general secretary Shuklacharan Noatia said, “We agreed to fight together with BJP in 5 seats yesterday. We have announced candidates for those seats. On behalf of IPFT state committee, we have decided to fight in one more seat – Ampinagar ST reserved constituency. Our sitting MLA Sindhucharan Jamatia will contest from this constituency.”

Noatia said his party was hopeful of getting BJP support. “We hope to garner BJP support in areas where IPFT has sitting MLAs and vice-versa,” he said.

He said the BJP may withdraw its candidate in the seat or retain but the IPFT would definitely contest from the seat. The BJP has announced candidature of its state vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia from the Ampinagar.

The tribal party also said it does not feel the issue will affect its alliance with the BJP. “This is our policy, the BJP may take whatever decision they want. We don’t think it will affect our understanding,” he said.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “A discussion is going on in the party about reaching an adjustment… with the IPFT. We are considering if we can allot them one more seat.”

On Saturday, the BJP announced to share five seats – Takarjala, Ramchandraghat, Asharambari, Kanchanpur and Jolaibari – with the IPFT.

On Sunday, the IPFT announced that its founder president late N C Debbarma’s daughter Jayanti Debbarma will contest from Asharambari; sitting MLA Prashanta Debbarma will seek another term from Ramchandraghat; IPFT spokesperson Bidhan Debbarma will contest from Takarjala; and Noatia will contest from Jolaibari seat.