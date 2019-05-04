Cyclone Fani causes heavy rain in Tripura, Met office warns of more showers

Several districts in Tripura on Saturday registered heavy rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Fani which made landfall in Odisha on Friday and later moved to West Bengal, a Daily Situation Report from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

According to the local meteorological office, heavy downpour and thunderstorms are likely to continue in areas across the state today. “There is a possibility of a partly cloudy sky. Rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to occur in some areas,” a Met official informed.

While no damage was reported, the disaster management teams were put on alert to tackle any untoward situation. Traffic along National Highway 8 was disrupted after a tree was uprooted during the storm. The road was later cleared by the state police and TSR personnel.

On Friday, the state revenue department had issued a series of instructions for disaster preparedness. “Extreme severe cyclonic storm Fani has made landfall in Odisha and is likely to move north-northeastwards. As per a bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department, after the landfall of Fani, the same is very likely to move north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on the evening of May 4 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph,” Additional Revenue Secretary L T Darlong told the district magistrates in a notice.

Darlong also directed the district magistrates to keep a close watch and take precautionary measures to avert any crisis.

Meanwhile, even as Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport resumed flight operations after a 17-hour-shutdown, IndiGo airlines are yet to resume services from Agartala.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director VK Set said, “Since most aircraft from Agartala operate via Kolkata, IndiGo has decided to cancel eight flights between Agartala, Guwahati and Kolkata.”

“We have 12-13 flights operating from Tripura airport on a daily basis. Eight IndiGo flights were among those which were cancelled. We are yet to get a signal from IndiGo authorities to resume them,” he added.