Cyber fraud: Man poses as Tripura minister, seeks money

The Tripura Police Wednesday registered a cyber fraud case where a man posing as Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury sought money from people via WhatsApp.

Alerting people against the cyber fraud on his social media page, the minister asked people not to fall for the con. “…a well-wisher of mine called to inform me that someone was asking people for money in my name through WhatsApp. I have asked the police to investigate the entire issue..I request all my acquaintances not to give money to anyone in my name,” Chowdhury, who was inducted mid-term in the Biplab Deb cabinet last year, wrote on social media.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Wednesday evening, Chowdhury said, “Since morning, a screenshot was circulated, where someone, whom I do know, created a fake ID under my name. He was making telephonic calls with various people across the state asking for money. I immediately took it up with the home secretary and the Superintendent of Police Tripura West.”

While the police are yet to issue a statement, Chowdhury said primary investigation has revealed that the accused is operating a number from Kerala. He also alleged that it was a conspiracy to malign him and tarnish his political image.