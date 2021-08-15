Crime rate drastically reduced in Tripura, state developing in education, industry, connectivity: CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb highlighted development activities during his tenure since 2018 in his Independence Day speech on Sunday and said crimes have come down drastically in the state under his watch.

He said that road accidents reduced by 28.8 per cent last year compared to 2019; rape cases by 15.4 per cent, murders by 20.8 per cent 62.5 per cent reduction in dacoity by 62.5 per cent, theft by 81.8 per cent, dowry deaths by 394 per cent, molestation by 21.4 per cent, abduction by 20.3 per cent.

He appealed to people to maintain unity and integrity among all sections of people and work and support the government in fulfilling the target of turning Tripura into a ‘model state’ of development.

On the education front, Deb said his government has introduced NCERT syllabus in state board schools including schemes like Super 30, pre-board examinations, one question paper for all, ‘Bochor Bachao’ examination, ‘Notun Disha’ and so on.

“We are also going to set up Vidyajyoti school under Mission-100 scheme for quality education. Under this scheme, 71 Bengali medium schools will be brought under the affiliation of CBSE. Among many educational development programmes, the introduction of the NCERT curriculum is remarkable,” said Deb.

He said the government has rehabilitated 37,136 Bru refugees in Tripura. Among them, 1250 families were already resettled in different places of Gomati and North Tripura districts.

Deb said his government has worked towards self-sufficiency in food and claimed growth in milk, fish and meat production. He talked up the introduction of Mukhyamantri Swanirbhar Parivar Yojana for the development of the rural people through agriculture, fish farming and animal rearing. He cited achievements in pineapple production and its export and said ambitious connectivity projects like the Agartala-Akhaura railway line, Indo-Bangla Maitri bridge would boost trade and commerce.

He said his government has introduced a state agarwood policy, which would have 50 lakhs agar saplings planted in the next five years as part of the self-employment programme for youths. The CM also said his government has created 23,001 jobs since 2018-19 and said a proper promotion policy has been introduced this year for government employees.