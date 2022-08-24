scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

CPI(M) will unite with all secular forces to protect Constitution, democracy: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury said the party is conducting a series of events across the country as part of a national campaign till the third week of September.

Sitaram Yechuri, Manik Sarkar and others share dais at Agartala. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

The BJP governments at the Centre and various states, including Tripura, are making a fascist attack on democratic rights and Constitutional guarantees, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Agartala Wednesday and added that the Communist party would unite with all secular forces to protect these values.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a symposium of the CPI(M), Yechury asked people to step forward to save the Constitution, democracy and secularism. “For defending our Constitution, democracy, secular values, and human rights, we shall unite with all secular elements who are willing to come together and challenge the offensive of Hindutva communalism,” he said.

Yechury’s comment follows the Congress’s appeal to other parties to join a common platform against the BJP.

He said the party is conducting a series of events across the country as part of a national campaign till the third week of September. “We are observing these in defence of the Constitution and constitutional order, democracy, secularism and the character of our republic. In Tripura, specifically, this is all the more true that there has been a complete fascist attack on democracy, people’s democratic rights and assurances guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. We shall restore (these),” Yechury said.

On his party’s core political objective for the coming elections across the country, the CPI(M) leader said that the BJP has to be brought down from power and meetings are going on to discuss the strategies.

Meanwhile, Tripura Opposition leader and CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar, who was also part of the event, said the BJP has turned violent towards democratic and political rights due to public disconnect.

Citing examples from the assembly bypolls held two months ago, the former chief minister said people were stopped from going to cast their vote by white band-adorned goons who said they would vote instead of the real voters.

“The common people are against the party in power and the CPI(M) has to play the role of bringing people out of houses in the streets and raise voices against these. It is high time people realise this,” he said.

Sarkar also said those who opposed the Left in the last elections and favoured the BJP are now divided amongst themselves. However, he warned his party members not to become complacent and said the Left democratic forces should play an integral role to reach out to every household, irrespective of elections.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:20:05 pm
Amritsar, college days and Nayyara Noor

