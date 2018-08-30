Tripura: Complaint against CPI(M) mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha for violating PRB Act

Denying the charges, editor Samir Paul said he has not received any notice from the district magistrate’s office and that the paper is published as per the guidelines. Denying the charges, editor Samir Paul said he has not received any notice from the district magistrate’s office and that the paper is published as per the guidelines.

A complaint has been registered against Daily Desher Katha, CPI(M)’s mouthpiece in Tripura, for allegedly violating the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme said, “A complaint was lodged against Daily Desher Katha for gross violation of the PRB Act. Following an inquiry, I found some substance in the complaint. We will now issue a notice to the newspaper to attend a hearing next week.”

While the DM refused to disclose the name of the complainant, he said the charges were based on a number of issues, including a mismatch between the information of the editor, printer and publisher provided in the newspaper’s declaration and the data maintained with the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI).

However, denying the charges, editor Samir Paul said he has not received any notice from the DM’s office and that the paper is published as per the guidelines.

“I have no idea what is the intention behind this complaint. We are ready to face the legal battle if required,” Paul said.

On the other hand, welcoming the complaint, BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb said, “Both the CPI(M) and its mouthpiece have cheated the people. We shall wait for the final verdict.”

Tripura Pradesh Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said, “It is unfortunate if the changes in the declaration were made to adjust with advertisement guidelines. The government must patronize media growth. The paper appeared mysterious to us from the very onset. The truth should now come out.”

When contacted, former editor and secretary of Daily Desher Katha society Goutam Das refused to comment on the issue.

