Tuesday, June 07, 2022
CPI(M) blocks busy road in Agartala city alleging pre-poll violence by BJP-backed ‘Bike Bahini’

Protest was withdrawn after police assured that action would be taken against the accused

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
June 7, 2022 2:10:16 pm
kerala news, CPM worker hacked to death, Kannur CPM worker death, kerala political parties, kerala news, kerala police, indian expressBypolls in four assembly constituencies in Tripura are scheduled to be held on June 23.

The opposition CPI(M) on Tuesday blocked busy roads for a few hours at Radhanagar area of Agartala city, alleging that BJP-backed ‘Bike Bahini’ or biker gangs had assaulted Left supporters while they were campaigning and setting up party flags, festoons etc in the area.

Radhanagar is a busy intersection of Agartala city which connects the state secretariat, MBB Airport, Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, schools and offices. While CPI(M) blocked the busy road for about an hour on Tuesday morning, students, patients and other emergency traffic was allowed.

Speaking to reporters at the protest venue, former MP and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader Shankar Prasad Dutta said BJP-backed ‘Bike Bahini’ had assaulted CPI(M) supporters while the latter were engaged in door-to-door campaigning. The protest was later withdrawn after the police assured that action would be taken against the accused.

Law and order and political violence are one of the major concerns voiced by state opposition parties, including CPI(M), which recently alleged a sudden rise in political violence against the opposition, especially Left workers, since the announcement of the bypolls.

Left leader Krishna Rakshit said the Left workers are under severe assault from ‘biker gangs’ and demanded strict action from the Election Commission.

