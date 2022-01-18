Covid-19: Tripura to extend night curfew for 10 more days

The state government on Tuesday extended the duration of night curfew in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Night curfew in the state will now commence from 8pm instead of 9pm and will continue like before till 5am. The government had earlier announced a night curfew for a period of 10 days from January 10.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here on Tuesday evening, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that Tripura has notched up a positivity rate of 10.72 per cent, as against 2.38 per cent a week ago.

“Tripura now has 10.72 per cent Covid-positivity rate. Areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) have 23.15 per cent positivity rate – highest in the state… In order to tide over this situation, we have decided to extend the night curfew till January 30 and increase curfew duration by one hour,” the minister said. He added that the government will again review the Covid-19 situation on January 29.

As per the latest directive, malls, shopping complexes, parks, picnic spots, movie halls, exhibitions and mela, among others, would be shut from January 20, when the new circular would come into force. All religious activities, including kirtan events, will not be allowed after January 23.

The minister urged people to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, observe social distancing, use face masks, sanitizers and avoid unnecessary gathering.

No Omicron cases have been detected in Tripura yet. However, the ICA minister said Omicron can’t be ruled out since the pace of transmission is fast. He added that the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) report of samples sent to the National Institute of Biological and Molecular Studies at Kalyani in West Bengal hasn’t arrived yet.

A WGS device to detect Omicron is slated to arrive in Tripura from Germany by the end of February.

As per data from the health department, Tripura now has 6,491 active Covid-19 cases, with 6,159 patients in home isolation. The rest are being treated in different Covid care centres.

Among the eight districts, West Tripura district has the highest Covid-positivity rate of 14.21 per cent, followed by Unakoti district with 13.81 per cent. Khowai district has 13.04 per cent positivity rate, followed by Gomati district with 10.77 per cent, Sepahijala district with 9.55 per cent, South Tripura with 8.36 per cent, Dhalai with 8.01 per cent and North Tripura with 4.14 percent.

Health experts have predicted that at least 33,000 people might catch the virus in the state during the ongoing third wave.

On the vaccination front, Tripura has inoculated 90,251 out of 2.13 lakh eligible people in the 15-18 age group, at par with the national average. The government will undertake a special vaccination drive for children from January 19-21 in 734 schools across all districts of the state.

Among people above 18 years, 48.64 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered. The state now has 7,85,170 doses of vaccine shots in stock.