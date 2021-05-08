Covid-19: Tripura govt orders recruitment of 164 doctors on emergency basis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visits a quarantine centre set up in the Hapania International Fair Complex, amid surge in COVID-19 cases, on the outskirts of Agartala, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Tripura government has decided to recruit 164 doctors on emergency basis through the state public service commission to deal with the rising coronavirus cases.

A health department notification issued on Friday had asked the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) to complete the process within a month.

Speaking to reporters on this, state Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the doctors who are engaged on contractual basis with the state health department for duty in Covid cases would be given 10 marks incentive in the recruitment process.

Doctors were invited for recruitment in contractual mode since last year in several batches.

While many of them resigned citing uncertainty and risk of job, there are many who are still working. 305 candidates applied for these contractual positions in response to a recent advertisement issued last month.

“We discussed the situation in the state cabinet meeting on Friday. The government has realised the necessity of sufficient doctors to deal with the pandemic. So, we decided to recruit 164 MBBS doctors through TPSC,” Nath said.

However, he said the health department now has 118 vacancies in MBBS positions, three vacant posts in homeopathy and 27 vacancies in dental doctor positions.

Meanwhile, 997 MBBS doctors, eighteen homeopaths, 42 ayurvedic doctors and 53 dental doctors are now serving in various hospitals and health centers under the state health service. Apart from the regular healthcare service, 205 Ayurvedic and homeopathic doctors and 50 dental and MBBS doctors are serving in the state under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The examination process involves 100 marks for API and 15 marks for interview in the recruitment process. Those engaged in treating COVID patients would get additional incentive of 10 marks.

This is in addition to a recent advertisement to hire 100 doctors and 100 nurses on contract.

Sufficient oxygen available for patients: Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday said the state has sufficient oxygen available for the treatment of patients. The chief minister visited Bondhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre and inspected two medical grade oxygen refilling plants.

Deb said Tripura has the capacity to fill 4,500 oxygen cylinders along with 750 A type oxygen cylinders which are used in ambulances.