COVID-19: Tripura extends complete lockdown till August 4

Agartala: Women walk down a road as trucks are parked along it during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, near the Indo-Bangla border in Agartala, Tripura, Friday, July 17, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI17-07-2020_000105B)

With no let-up in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Tripura, the state government Wednesday extended the “complete lockdown” by another five days. The lockdown has been in place in the state since Monday.

In a televised appeal, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said a continuous lockdown for at least eight more days was required to break the chain of transmission.

“We are going through a phase when social distancing and masks can protect us alone. Twenty-one people have regrettably died till now, most of them veterans. The ongoing lockdown that was supposed to continue till Thursday morning would now continue till 5 am on August 4. All guidelines from the ongoing lockdown would be in force,” Deb said.

Till date, 4,287 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the state, of which 2621 have recovered and discharged from hospital. Nearly 4,100 are currently under surveillance, including 218 in different quarantine centres and 3,882 under home quarantine.

The CM urged veterans, children and pregnant women to take additional care and said a door-to-door survey is being conducted to understand the actual spread of the virus. “When we will touch 9 lakh families, we will have an idea of the situation. We are only having an idea of percentage of spread now,” he said.

Deb said with no inter-district vehicle movement, no inter-state communication or block level-movements, the coronavirus spread is likely to slow down.

In a press conference, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said forthcoming Eid festivities would be restricted due to lockdown. “Several festivities in recent past like Jhulan Jatra, Kharchi Puja etc could not be properly celebrated due to coronavirus. This is a difficult time. We appeal our brethren to observe Eid, upholding the government rules and cooperate with us”, he said.

The Imam of town Jame masjid had earlier issued a set of restrictions discouraging devotees from hugging each other after offering namaz and maintaining social distance, etc.

In a notice issued this evening, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said, “It is felt that unless stringent measures are put in place to contain the spread of the pandemic, there is a chance of large-scale spread of COVID-19 that is likely to cause loss of human lives.”

