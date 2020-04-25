Covid-19: Tripura imposes cost-cutting measures to mitigate economic losses

Tripura has announced a series of austerity measures to cut down on government expenditures in order to cope with the economic situation arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak. (File) Tripura has announced a series of austerity measures to cut down on government expenditures in order to cope with the economic situation arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak. (File)

Tripura has announced a series of austerity measures to cut down on government expenditures in order to cope with the economic situation arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a press statement issued Saturday, the Tripura cabinet decided in a meeting a day before to impose cost-cutting measures on all government departments, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), cooperative societies and local self governments in urban and rural areas.

The state cabinet meeting mandated that all government office expenditures and other contingent budget expenditures would have to reduced by a minimum of 15 per cent. All departments were also asked to make “optimum utilisation” of contingent budgets of different centrally-sponsored welfare schemes, so that no pressure comes on the state government funds. All line departments of the state government were also asked to produce 10 per cent growth on their non-tax revenue collection.

In an effort to cut down on regular expenses in government offices and other facilities, employees were asked to depend on e-mail for official communication and avoid the use of paper. All departments, PSUs, autonomous organisations and cooperative societies were strictly instructed to reduce power bills and telephone bills by 10 per cent.

The cabinet took note of concerns by the 15th Finance Commission over per capita expenditure in terms of salary, pension and interest rates of few states including Tripura. The State Economy Board was asked to rationalise manpower redeployment to manage the expenditure load.

The statement also informed that any government fair, exhibition or public event would need the Chief Minister’s approval from now on. Even if such events were approved, they would have to be organised at a minimum expense.

No government fund can be used for land acquisition any more till the economic situation heals. For the time being, land acquisitions would only be permitted in case of public donations or gift deeds.

The state government would heavily depend on e-markets for all government purchases. Meanwhile, interest incurred from bank accounts held by different government departments would now directly go to the state exchequer.

As additional measures, use of air conditioners in government offices would be allowed only after permission from the State Economy Board. The Board was also asked to assess and regulate use of television, cable connections on offices.

A survey would be held on all Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and “necessary steps” would be taken to reduce losses in loss-making PSUs to reduce financial burden on the government.

