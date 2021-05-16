Covid-19: Tripura announces curfew in Agartala municipal areas from May 17-26

The Tripura government on Sunday announced a nine-day “corona curfew” from 5 am on Monday (May 17) till 5 am on May 26 within the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation to contain and combat the novel coronavirus.

West Tripura district is the worst-hit in the state, having 2,263 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,486 are in Agartala alone.

Addressing a press conference, cabinet spokesperson and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said 65.66% of active cases in the state are currently in West Tripura district. The positivity rate here has also spiked to 9.25%.

“We appeal to you all to stay safe. The situation is not out of control as it is in some other states. Please get tested. We have to follow three steps to save ourselves — awareness, testing and vaccination, he added.

According to a notification issued by West Tripura District Magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar, prohibitory orders as per the corona curfew would need people to stay indoors at all times, except for essential or emergency needs. “All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and other public places would be closed for the time being. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other gatherings were prohibited. All religious places will remain closed to the public, though those engaged with daily rituals in the religious shrines would be allowed to continue their duties,” the order read.

People receive vaccines in Agartala on Thursday. (PTI) People receive vaccines in Agartala on Thursday. (PTI)

While essential and emergency services were kept outside the ambit of the corona curfew, standalone shops dealing in essential goods, like groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat and fish, have been allowed to operate from 5 am till 6 pm. However, shopping complexes and malls have not been given the relaxation.

Petroleum products, loading and unloading of goods for transport would continue unhindered; buses, light vehicles, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws would be free to operate, but only for ‘essential and emergency’ needs.

Inter-state buses will continue to ply for the time being, but light motor vehicles coming from other districts would not be allowed to enter Agartala except for emergencies.

People associated with hospital and healthcare centres, telecommunication offices, internet services, broadcasting and IT services, deliveries of essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment, media personnel, banks and ATMs, postal and courier services and private security personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.

Cremations and funerals with maximum 20 people and wedding ceremonies with 50 people have been given the nod.

While the order does not speak about daily wagers, skilled workers like plumbers, electricians, mechanics and repair personnel have been exempted from the prohibitions.

Government offices with non-essential services would work with skeletal staff and engage employees on a roster basis.

Apart from the AMC areas where three containment zones were announced a few days back, the government has also declared total containment zones at Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, Kailashahar Municipal Council, Udaipur Municipal Council, Bishalgarh Municipal Council, Amarpur Nagar Panchayat, Nagicherra, BSF para in Shalbagaan and Ranirbazaar Nagar Panchayat.

A meeting headed by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, doctors and other experts met on Saturday and decided that no more delay could be done in proactive action, cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said while announcing the curfew.

Tripura currently has 4,102 active Covid-19 cases, of which 449 were added in the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate stands at 5.12 per cent and mortality rate at 1.07 per cent.