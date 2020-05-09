COVID-19 in Tripura: 29 more from BSF, truck driver test positive; tally 118

An estimated 4800 people live at Kamalpur and all of them were put under survelliance for coronavirus. (Representational image) An estimated 4800 people live at Kamalpur and all of them were put under survelliance for coronavirus. (Representational image)

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tripura Friday, raising the count in the state to 118, out of which 116 are active. The fresh COVID-19 cases were again found from BSF 86th battalion and 138th battalion at Ambassa in Dhalai district, both of which were earlier declared ‘containment zones’ for being badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Significantly, a truck driver has also tested positive for the infection. As per standard operating procedure laid down by the government, all truckers coming in the state are required to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test at Churaibari on the Assam-Tripura inter-state boundary.

Speaking to reporters in the evening, Deb said, “There is transmission among civilians. Coronavirus cases were found in large numbers in two BSF battalions in the same place. This, of course, is a matter of concern. But I hope those affected with coronavirus will get well soon, with untiring treatment and care of our health employees. I am sure hard work of police, administration will not go in vain”.

He expressed hope that all the active COVID-19 patients will recover soon and will be sent back home — like the first two cases.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary SK Rakesh informed that a Border Out Post (BOP) of 3rd Battalion BSF at Dhalaighat village close to Kamalpur town, 95 km from here, was marked as ‘containment zone’ in addition to three other locations in Dhalai district that were previously marked with the same tag.

BSF’s 3rd battalion is, however, based at Nalkata, which is further away from Dhalaighat and contact tracing is being done there to find out the personnel who might have come in touch with the positive cases.

Meanwhile, an estimated 4800 people live at Kamalpur and all of them were put under survelliance for coronavirus.

The Additional Chief Secretary also said that BSF Inspector General Solomon Minz has provided a few inputs on their progress about investigation on how COVID-19 spread through their barracks. “The IG has given some inputs, a meeting was held with the Chief Minister and it was said that the detailed report would be submitted soon”.

He also informed the state government is in touch with the National Centre for Community Diseases and requested it to visit Tripura and investigate the situation.

Meanwhile, a day after the state government said they were mulling steps to set up a fully dedicated COVID-19 Hospital, CM Deb said his government has decided to convert a state-run youth hostel into a 300-bed coronavirus treatment centre.

Tripura has now got 410 beds for corona-treatment including 80 beds at GB Pant Hospital and 30 beds at IGM Hospital.

“We have decided to convert Agartala’s Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel into a 300-bed COVID19 treatment centre and it will be under GB hospital’s supervision. Now in Agartala total beds for COVID19 treatment stand at 410 (GB hospital: 80 beds, IGM: 30 beds, Bhagat Singh : 300 beds)”, Deb wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Deb also wrote on his Facebook page that an online portal was launched to bring back people of Tripura stranded elsewhere in the country due to lockdown. He also wrote that 17,000 people of Tripura, stranded across 11 states, have registered with the state COVID-19 control room through the online portal.

Deb also informed that four direct trains are being commissioned for bringing back 5,200 persons of Tripura from Karnataka. Three direct trains are being commissioned from Chennai and Kolkata.

He also mentioned that 33,000 migrant workers were identified to be now living in Tripura and the government has taken a series of steps to send them back to their respective states.

“We have also decided to send back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective states from Tripura. The expenditure will be borne from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. #TripuraCares4all”, he wrote.

