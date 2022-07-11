Covid-19 cases spike in Tripura, positivity rate up at 6.53 per cent

Tripura witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases and recorded 36 infections in a single day Sunday, the highest in July, as the positivity rate climbed to 6.53 per cent with no report of any death in the month, according to the latest report from the state Health Department.

Of the 36 new Covid-19 cases, 24 were from the West District, eight from Sepahijala and four from the Gomati district.

The rise in the Covid-19 cases started on July 5 with 13 infections reported from one in the previous two days. Later, seven cases were reported on July 6 followed by 15 the next day, six on July 8 and 32 the next day. The positivity rate has spiked to 6.53 per cent from 0.93 per cent on July 1.

As per the health department report, West District reported the highest number of cases after Sepahijala and followed by Gomati, Unakoti, and South districts.

With the rise in cases, the Tripura High Court issued an advisory to follow Covid-19 guidelines mandating social distancing, wearing of face masks, and using hand sanitiser within the court premises from July 11. No one with symptoms of fever should not be allowed to enter the court premises and they are advised to undergo a Covid-19 test, added the high court advisory. Similar order will be applicable to the district courts as well.

“In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the State of Tripura and for the purpose of containing the spread of Corona Virus within the State, it is hereby ordered that everyone present in the High Court premises has to maintain social distancing norms strictly and mandatorily,” read the court order.