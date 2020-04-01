Tripura announces Rs 233-crore package for poor, homeless

Tripura has announced a Rs 233-crore package to deal with the loss of livelihood for the poor amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Source: Twitter/RatanLalNath1) Tripura has announced a Rs 233-crore package to deal with the loss of livelihood for the poor amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Source: Twitter/RatanLalNath1)

At a press conference on Tuesday evening, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Cabinet met yesterday and approved the package that will provide extra ration including for the homeless.

According to Public Distribution System (PDS) records, Tripura has 5.79 lakh ‘poor’ families including 1.09 lakh Antodaya Annapurna Yojana (AAY) families, 4.70 lakh priority group or Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Law Minister Nath announced that the state government would grant free ration for the next one month to all BPL and AAY beneficiaries, and would extend similar benefits to 50,000 people registered as above the poverty line (APL). The state has 3.40 lakh APL families.

The government earlier announced free ration for 15 days. The benefits were revised and doubled on Tuesday.

“Almost 25 lakh people under BPL and PHH categories and 2 lakh people in APL category would be benefitted by the initiative. The scheme would incur financial involvement of Rs. 7.22 crores,” Nath said.

Apart from this, students in primary and elementary sections would be provided takeaway meals under mid-day meal scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers would also be provided with meals, and Rs 75 crores would be used towards social security pension to all beneficiaries.

The scheme also covers 40,000 construction workers of the state who would get a monthly benefit of Rs 1,000 for the next three months. The money would be credited in their accounts.

Urban homeless and destitute, who were provided cooked meals since the past few days, would now be given rice, soyabean, eggs, spices, mustard oil, potatoes, onions etc. The ration would be given for the next seven days to 1,500 beneficiaries across the state.

The state government will also provide ration to tea garden workers under the scheme. Meanwhile, owners of 235 brick kilns in the state were asked to ensure ration supplies for their workers till end of lockdown. According to Labour Department data, 19,694 migrant workers are engaged in these brick kilns.

Urging people not to panic, Nath said Tripura has sufficient ration stocks. Latest reports show government godowns have got 57 days buffer stock of rice, 78 days stock for wheat, 29 days sugar stock, 23 days salt stock, 9 days lentil pulse stocks, 11 days stock for petrol, 8 days diesel stocks and sufficient LPG stocks available apart from private traders’ stocks.

