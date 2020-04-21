Schools shut, children in Tripura city take to graffiti on social distancing

They hope people will find their paintings educational and will be inspired by them to stay at safe distance from each other during the outbreak. They hope people will find their paintings educational and will be inspired by them to stay at safe distance from each other during the outbreak.

A group of children, at home during the nationwide lockdown, have taken to painting graffiti on the novel coronavirus in Agartala city to spread awareness about the disease.

“We know coronavirus is spreading around the world and India is not outside its affect. So, we, residents of Melarmath, are trying to paint graffiti on walls here to spread awareness about social distancing and need to say safe during the outbreak”, Sayantika Saha, a 5th standard school student from the city’s Melarmath area, told reporters this afternoon.

Several adults were also seen joining in with the kids to paint a few brush strokes as well.

Sreyashi Ghosh, Srijoya Saha and few other school students from the area, said they have taken to painting graffiti since mass gatherings were found to be the main cause of coronavirus spread in different parts of the country. They hope people will find their paintings educational and will be inspired by them to stay at safe distance from each other during the outbreak.

The paintings include animated images of COVID-19, people getting affected by it, scribbling resembling COVID-19 trying to attack the Indian map from different sides. Cartoons with mask-clad characters and slogans of ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ also found place in the graffiti.

Most kids have used paints available at their homes. They wore masks on their faces and stood quite apart from each other, in an apparent move to maintain social distancing, as they went on with their painting.

Two persons have been tested positive with COVID-19 in Tripura so far, out of whom one has already recovered and was released from state-run GB Panth Hospital, where she was being treated. The other patient, a TSR jawan, is still under treatment.

The state government has repeatedly stressed on maintaining social distancing and staying indoors during the outbreak, even as restrictions on certain essential businesses were relaxed during the lockdown.

