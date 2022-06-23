Tripura Assembly bypolls: One cop stabbed while heading to polling booth to cast vote

As polling for by-elections started at four assembly segments—Agartala, Town Bardowali Surma and Jubarajnagar—in Tripura from 7 am Thursday morning, opposition parties alleged voters were being intimidated and not allowed to cast their ballot by hooligans.

According to the latest reports from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 33.18 percent of votes were cast till 11 AM. The by-polls were necessitated in these seats due to the resignations of the legislators in two seats, disqualification of an MLA in one, and the death of one of the MLAs midterm.

The TMC alleged its supporters were obstructed from going to polling stations and said BJP workers had gathered on the roads and were trying to prevent people from turning up from the booths.

Samir Saha, 54, a resident of Kunjaban area in Agartala constituency, was stabbed by miscreants after he went out to cast his vote. His son, Samar Saha said his father was stopped by a group of miscreants from going to the polling booth. However, Samir objected to them and proceeded towards the booth.

The injured person, who is a policeman and security personnel of former MLA Lalit Mohan Tripura, was rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital. He is currently being treated.

Trinamool Congress’ candidate for the Jubarajnagar constituency Mrinal Kanti Debnath alleged hooligans have been threatening electors since Wednesday night and said voters were not allowed to cast their franchise freely on Thursday.

The party’s Agartala candidate Panna Deb alleged the BJP’s motorcycle-borne goons or ‘Bike Baahini’ were stopping voters on their way to polling centres and intimidating them. Deb also alleged there were no security personnel on the streets where these alleged violations happened.

A Congress spokesperson made similar allegations and said voters were obstructed from turning up at the polling centers to cast their vote. Congress candidate and former minister Sudip Roy Barman, who is contesting from his home turf – Agartala assembly constituency, today said that BJP-backed hooligans were let loose to terrorize the voters, due to which many electors weren’t allowed to come to polling centers, and many were assaulted, one was stabbed. “This is a mockery in the name of democracy. They don’t have faith in people. This government believes in anti-social elements. Poling agents were thrown out at 8-10 places by hooligans. The ECI has turned it into a mockery. But I’m still confident of victory, as I believe the voters,” Roy Barman said. He alleged the police, administration, and ECI have surrendered before the goons during the Tripura by-polls and accused ECI officials of backstabbing the commission.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ashok Sinha, the BJP candidate against Congress heavyweight candidate Sudip Roy Barman, rubbished allegations of poll violence and said people have turned up in large numbers in a free and fair ambience. He also expressed confidence in winning comfortably and said, “I’m 102 per cent confident of winning after seeing the turnout”.

A journalist of a local media organisation alleged he was assaulted by hooligans while he was covering poll process in the city. Subham Debnath alleged his ID was torn and his mobile phone was damaged in the assault. He also said miscreants obstructed electors from turning up at polling centres and he was assaulted when he tried to cover it.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha cast his vote at a polling booth in his constituency, Town Bardowali, which was set up at Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary School. He was seen along with his wife in the queue.

Speaking to reporters, Manik Saha said polling is being held in a peaceful manner and stated that the Election Commission has taken all necessary measures to maintain law and order and to boost the confidence of the voters. “Democracy is established everywhere. ECI is making all arrangements. I believe there is no ground of any allegations from anyone”, the CM said.

He also expressed confidence about his victory and said the BJP would win in all the four constituencies undergoing polling as part of the by-elections. The chief minister also appealed to voters to come out and cast their mandate without fear or favour.

Asked about the allegations, Chief Minister Saha said, “There can be no allegations because there is no ground for allegations. If there were any incidents of attack or violence, it can’t be tolerated. We don’t encourage such incidents. People should come out and vote freely”.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, cast his vote at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Smriti Vidyamandir in Agartala constituency. He said, “The polls conducted in a peaceful manner. Voter turnout and their body language show people are casting votes fearlessly. A few stray incidents occurred and they occur always. Elections are a festival of democracy and ECI is doing a good job”, he said. Reacting to the opposition Congress and TMC’s allegations of violence, the Deputy CM said these are baseless.

‘Outsiders’ in poll-bound constituencies in Tripura

Opposition parties also alleged a large-scale gathering of “outsiders” at the poll-bound constituencies in different parts of the state.

Congress candidate at Agartala constituency Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday wrote to the chief electoral officer (CEO) seeking his intervention on the alleged gathering of outsiders in at least 26 locations in his constituency and 10 other locations in Town Bardowali, where Manik Saha is contesting.

Similar allegations were made by opposition CPI(M), which also claimed outsiders had gathered in the poll-bound seats.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress party alleged its candidate for the Surma constituency was attacked late on Wednesday. The Bengal-based party filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday alleging there were conspiracies to disrupt the poll process.

Out of the 221 polling stations, where polling issuing, 148 were categorised ‘normal’ as per security assessment, four were marked ‘critical’, 59 ‘vulnerable’ and 10 were marked ‘critical and vulnerable’ based on the previous history of violence, voter turnout, local threat perceptions etc.

CEO Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte earlier said that 25 companies of central armed police forces were deployed to maintain law and order during poll hours and assured “blanket security” is being arranged to ensure free and fair by-polls in these seats and said there is no question of voters being felt threatened.

The votes will be counted on June 26.