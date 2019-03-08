Connecting Northeast India with South Asian countries is high priority: Japanese envoy in Agartala

Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on his first visit to Tripura Friday said the government of Japan is attaching high importance to improve connectivity of Northeastern Indian states with other South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar. He said in a press conference at the state secretariat in Agartala today.

Hiramatsu added improving connectivity and infrastructure in Northeast India are among priority sectors of his government. “The Government of Japan is attaching high priority in developing connectivity of NE India with South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar”, he said.

The Ambassador also said that his government would encourage Japanese companies to set up industries in Tripura and other Northeastern states since the region borders with many South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and then visited the Tripura Central University.

“We would like to see more infrastructures and incentives from the local government. We hope to cooperate with each other to set up industries in the region”, the envoy said.

He also said that his government is interested to support bamboo-based industries in Tripura. Japan government earlier sent experts of bamboo and cane development to Tripura and would continue cooperating with India by supporting local communities of Northeastern India in making bamboo-based handicrafts.

Hiramatsu added that Indo-Japan trade relations have been cordial and many Japanese companies have set up automobiles and electronic goods manufacturing unit in different parts of India. However, he suggested Japanese companies should come and invest in the Northeastern states and said he would try to encourage them after his return to New Delhi.