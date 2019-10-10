Congress releases photos of Tripura CM’s minor son with guns, wants probe

The Congress party in Tripura has demanded a central probe into photos circulating on social media which show Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s underage son holding assault rifles.

Releasing the photos at a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan here, senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik questioned how the boy, who is still in school, came in possession of such weapons. The photographs were taken in front of a Durga Puja pandal, which show the boy holding two different assault rifles.

While the photos could not be found on the boy’s Facebook page, screenshots of the same quickly spread among social media users.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath said he wasn’t aware of such issue.

Sanjoy Mishra, media advisor to the CM, could not be reached for a reaction. This publication has reached out to the chief minister and his office through email, but a response is awaited.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “I don’t have expertise of weapons. I haven’t seen any such photos. I am not sure if Subal Bhowmik of Congress is an arms expert either.”