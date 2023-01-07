Congress holds protest rally against BJP for not fulfilling poll promises

The Tripura Congress Saturday held a protest rally against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bardowali constituency — home turf of incumbent chief minister Manik Saha — for not fulfilling the promises it made before coming to power in the state in 2018.

“There is no rule of law here under the BJP regime. They failed to fulfill their promises made in the vision document. They have lost faith of the people and it will be reflected in the upcoming Assembly poll results,” said Congress leader and Congress leader and former MLA Asish Kumar Saha.

He added that the Congress leaders and workers have appealed the voters of the Bardoli constituency to vote to oust the BJP against power.

The Congress also blamed the BJP for failing to check the rising crime incidents especially rape, arson, dacoity, adding that corruption is taking place “in the name of development”.

Replacing the the CP(I)M that was in power for two decades, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) formed their government for their first time in 2018 by merging with the BJP. Over 300 poll promises were made by the saffron party in its ‘vision document’ before the BJP-IPFT rose to power.