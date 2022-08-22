scorecardresearch
Congress demand for Prez Rule part of conspiracy to bring back communists to power, malign Tripura: BJP

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Opposition parties were “trying to catch fish in murky waters as assembly elections are drawing near”.

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya speak to the media at Agartala. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

A day after the Congress demanded President’s Rule in Tripura alleging overall deterioration in the law and order situation, the ruling BJP Monday criticised the Congress for “maligning the state’s image”, “making false statements” and “conspiring” to hand over the government to the communists through backdoor channels.

The comments came in response to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman’s allegations that democracy has been trampled under BJP rule in Tripura. The Opposition party leaders had claimed in New Delhi that people in Tripura were feeling unsafe owing to political hooliganism.

“It was feigned as if democracy doesn’t exist in Tripura, as if an autocratic government is running the state. The last time the Congress sought President’s Rule was in 1993, after which the government was handed over to the communists. The call for President’s Rule has been invoked again with conspiratorial motives,” the minister said.

Sushanta Chowdhury, once a close aide of Sudip Roy Barman, alleged that the Congress MLA was working in connivance with the communists to destabilize the BJP-led government in the state.

The BJP leader also claimed that the demand for President’s Rule was actually mooted by the CPI(M), which was using the Congress as a front.

“President’s Rule isn’t new for the Congress. They handed over the state to the communists in 1993 under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao. The Congress and President’s Rule are synonyms since they want to hand over the government to communists… The CPI(M) is trying to move for President’s Rule keeping the Congress as a front…” Sushanta Chowdhury said.

Accusing the CPI(M) and the Congress to be hand in gloves, Chowdhury said the nexus politics would not succeed as the two parties have a bitter history of opposition and violence.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the Congress’s political manoeuvres in New Delhi were actually a result of the party’s factional feuds in Tripura. He added that the state Congress president Birajit Sinha was absent in recent media briefings where Sudip Roy Barman and his associates alleged political violence in the state.

Reacting to the allegations of ‘Communist-Congress nexus’ in demanding President’s Rule, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary said the ruling BJP has got scared as the Opposition parties are raising genuine issues faced by the public.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:07:13 pm
