Congress leader to move Tripura High Court over ‘misuse of public money’ for security cover to former CM Biplab Deb

Former minister and senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman alleged on Sunday that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Biplab Kumar Deb has been misusing public money for “undue” security cover for himself even after stepping down as the chief minister recently. He said that he would soon file a public interest litigation (PIL) at the high court over this as Deb was allegedly using government machinery to visit places where incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha was supposed to go.

“He (Deb) is going to places where the CM was supposed to go, that too at government expenses. This is a big injustice. He is no more the CM. The CM is not going, the former CM is going. I’m asking the CM, deputy CM and others how this is possible. Are they trying to indicate that the CM is a puppet at the hands of the ex-CM?” asked Barman.

Barman also asked the government to estimate expenditure unduly spent on former CM Deb since the new CM took the oath and recover the same from him.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, has rubbished Barman allegations and said that he was making these to confuse people.

As per details in the minutes of the Gomati District Magistrate issued on May 18, a minute-to-minute programme was prepared for the chief minister’s visit to Amarpur, Killa rural development blocks and Ampi and Matabari RD Blocks on May 23 and 24 respectively.

The minute-to-minute programme was issued on May 18 – when incumbent CM Dr Manik Saha was already on the chair.

“Now, a message was released from the ex-CM saying he would go to these places and government officers were asked to stay present, and make arrangements. These events include political programmes including the BJP’s prishtha pramukh or panna pramukh conferences. How is this possible? I’m going to file a PIL at the high court,” Barman said.

He also said he would soon write to chief secretary Kumar Alok and the director general of police to immediately stop these arrangements.

In an oblique reference to his father Samir Ranjan Barman and opposition leader Manik Sarkar, both former chief ministers, Barman said: “There are two former CMs alive in the state, one is still a member of the assembly. Will he be in a position to enjoy the same privileges? He too will not get the same protocol or facilities awarded to former CM Deb, despite being equivalent to a cabinet minister’s rank.” Barman also questioned why Opposition leader Manik Sarkar is silent on the subject.

Earlier the BJP had said that Deb was provided with Y+ security cover because of threats he was facing as president of the party’s state unit. This followed Barman’s earlier allegation that Deb was running a “parallel administration”. The BJP also criticised Barman’s allegations of parallel administration saying the Congress leader would only be too well aware of parallel administration, in an oblique reference to his father Samir Ranjan Barman who had enjoyed CRPF security detail for 25 years after Congress went out of power.