Congress distorted history of Indian freedom struggle, says grand nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose

Mahatma Gandhi with Subhash Chandra Bose. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi with Subhash Chandra Bose. (Express archive photo)

Chandra Kumar Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Monday claimed that the Congress “distorted” the history of India’s freedom struggle. Bose was attending a programme organized by a civil society named ‘Elite Society’, on the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind government, which was formed during exile in Singapore in 1943.

In his address, Bose alleged that the history taught in India lacks proper mention of the contributions of freedom fighters like Mangal Pande, Bhagat Singh, Benoy Basu, Badal Gupta, Dinesh Gupta and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. “Congress and erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government distorted real history. I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit in 2015 to rectify the distorted history and publish correct history in textbooks which are taught in schools and colleges”, Bose said.

Talking about contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Bose said that India gained Independence through sacrifices of freedom fighters and not by Gandhiji spinning the wheel. “Netaji’s Azad Hind Army was the last blow to the British. Gandhiji played a non-violent role in the freedom struggle. India got Independence through the sacrifices of many and not by Gandhiji’s spinning wheel”, he remarked.

Chandra Kumar added that he feels the country would have gained Independence in 1944 itself if the Congress had supported Netaji. Bose, went on to say that Pakistan was created because Congress isolated Muslim League and forced its patriarch Muhammad Ali Jinnah to propose the two-nation theory and divide the country on communal lines. “The names which are responsible for dividing and betraying India should be made public,” he said.

The BJP-led government at the centre has been declassifying several files on Netaji’s mysterious disappearance after the Taiwan plane crash in 1945. 100 files were declassified in 2016.

