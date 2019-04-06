Congress demands arrest of Tripura CM Biplab Deb, accuses him of inciting communal hatred

The Congress party on Saturday accused Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb of spreading communal hatred and demanded his arrest.

State Congress vice-president Pijush Kanti Biswas told a press conference that Chief Minister Deb repeatedly made false statements against the Congress party and its state president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman with a view to spreading communal hatred.

“Mr Biplab Kumar Deb is using the words for promoting enmity between different groups of the region, race, place of birth, residence, language and those assertions are prejudicial to National Integration and punishable under Section 153 –A and 53-B of IPC and also punishable under Sections 504, 505 (d)(c) of IPC and as such to create an atmosphere for fair election. Our party has sought the CEO to register FIR against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his immediate detention to judicial custody”, Biswas, who is also a senior advocate of the High Court of Tripura, said.

The lawyer and politician also said that CM Deb termed Congress “anti-national party” without having any knowledge of the words ‘national or ‘anti-national.

Biswas said the Chief Minister is threatening voters through his public speeches by saying that people of Tripura would be deprived of existing subsidies and government benefits if BJP candidates were defeated in coming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in March, Congress accused BJP leaders and supporters of violent attacks on its Lok Sabha candidates during poll campaigns. Biswas Saturday reiterated the issue and said candidates faced attacks and harassment at Kakraban, Nalchar, Sonamura, Tulakona, Amarpur, Khowai, Kalyanpur, Kamalpur, Sabroom, Manu and other parts of the state. However, police did not take any action, the party said.

Tapas Dey, who is also the state Congress vice-president, filed a complaint with the CEO and demanded action against the Chief Minister. He also claimed that ruling BJP and their alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) have become distanced from common people, owing to which their supporters are joining Congress en masse.