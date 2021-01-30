Congress accuses BJP of failing promises in Tripura, warns cadres on indiscipline

The tribal council polls, which have been postponed twice since May last year, would be held by May 17 this year. (File)

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and the party’s in-charge for Tripura, Kuljit Singh Nagra, on Friday hit out at the BJP’s alleged misrule in the state while warning the rank and file that indiscipline wouldn’t be tolerated.

Addressing party workers during the Hunkar (warning) rally against the BJP-IPFT government on Friday, Nagra said, “I appeal to all of you to come together and make the Congress strong again. History bears evidence that Congress is a party for the poor while the BJP caters only to the rich corporates.”

He said he visited several tribal hamlets in the hinterland of Tripura and interacted with locals who said they don’t avail the benefits of government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and neither do they have access to safe drinking water, proper toilets and LPG connections. There is also no provision for minimum-wage employment under MGNREGA, he added.

“Modiji and Biplab Deb talk big but have little to show in terms of work. They fooled the people of Tripura with lofty promises and then turned their backs on them. People won’t forgive them,” Nagra said.

Congress leader and MP Sushmita Dev urged party members to unite and prepare for the forthcoming Tripura ADC polls.

The tribal council polls, which have been postponed twice since May last year, would be held by May 17 this year.

On March 26, last year, the state deferred the general elections to the district council indefinitely. The tenure of the autonomous tribal council expired on May 17. Tribal Welfare Director N Darlong informed in a notification that the state government decided to defer the ADC polls for an ‘indefinite period’ considering the state’s situation vis-à-vis the Covd-19 pandemic.

Dev said the Congress must put up a tough fight in the ADC elections, adding that the leaders have to work together if the party has to give a good account of itself in the polls.

State Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas and other local leaders, too, trained their guns at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of creating a job crisis with their slogan of self-employment. They claimed that the state’s law and order situation has also deteriorated under the BJP rule.