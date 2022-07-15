Confident of controlling fourth wave of Covid-19: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Friday started a drive to administer Covid-19 booster doses to all adults in the state and said his government is confident of controlling the fourth wave of the pandemic. The event was an extension of the nationwide drive announced by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Speaking to the media, after the drive began at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in the afternoon, Saha appealed to the people not to be worried about the renewed surge of Covid in the last few days. He said, ” The booster dose will develop immunity and I think those who take the shot will be able to fight Covid. By the grace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we shall be able to control the fourth wave of the Covid-induced pandemic. I’m sure the people will be safe. There wouldn’t be any problem.”

Among those who received their booster dose Friday, Milanki Saha, a youngster, said he is now feeling relatively safer. “People should come forward and take the doses, wear masks, sanitise themselves to defeat Covid,” he said.

Alakananda Chowdhury, a middle-aged woman, also said she is hoping to be free from the danger of Covid now that she has received her third dose and appealed to the people to come forward and receive their booster dose.

As many as 55.15 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the state, including 28.94 lakh first dose, 24.66 lakh second dose apart from 1,54,367 precaution dose. The booster doses have been taken mostly by senior citizens.

The free booster doses are being administered as a part of a central government initiative called the ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsava’. The initiative involves administering precaution doses to people above 18 years of age and beneficiaries who have completed six months from the administration of the second dose.

Among different strategies devised for successfully implementing the campaign in Tripura, the vaccine requirement was assessed and requisite logistic arrangements were ensured for the eligible populace.

Civil Society Organizations, religious and faith-based organisations, community-based organisations and local influencers of the state are being pushed to create public awareness and mobilise them.