Condemning Pulwama, Tripura Assembly passes motion urging Centre to ensure no more attacks

The fourth session of 12th Tripura Legislative Assembly, which started on Friday, unanimously passed a condemnation motion against the dastardly terror attack at Pulwama sector of Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF jawans on February 14.

Senior MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, who officiated as Speaker in the House, proposed the condemnation motion and said the Tripura Legislative Assembly condemns “hateful and cowardly” terror attack at Avantipura of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the attack was backed by Pakistan.

“The most dangerous terror attack in Kashmir valley was held on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Avantipura of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on February 14, 2019. The attack was executed by a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist group who rammed into a CRPF convoy with a vehicle laden with explosives. The attack was carried out in the style of IS (Islamic State) group”, Saha said while reading out the motion.

He also said that 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the Jaish ambush and said it was aided by Pakistan.

The motion condoled the bereaved family members of those who were martyred in the terror attack and expressed deep respect for their sacrifice.

The House unanimously agreed to the motion and observed silence for two minutes in respect to the fallen heroes. The Assembly also passed a proposal requesting the central government to ensure that no terrorist organization could continue their activities or execute any more attacks on the Indian soil.

Earlier on the day, Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki called on the House to condemn the “dastardly act by anti-national forces” during his address on the debut day of the ongoing budget session.

“Our country had witnessed a gruesome terrorist attack by Pakistan-backed militants on our security forces in Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir in which more than 40 brave security personnel made supreme sacrifice and many were critically injured. I am sure this House would agree with me to condemn this dastardly act by the anti-national forces”, Governor Solanki said.

All members of the House including CM Biplab Kumar Deb, opposition leader Manik Sarkar and others were in attendance while the condemnation motion was being placed. However, Speaker Rebati Mohan Das was absent as he went to see off Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki who left the state for Delhi Friday afternoon.