Tripura to get Rs 20-crore Composite Regional Centre for disabled

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot Friday announced to allocate Rs 20 crore for construction of Composite Regional Centre for persons with disabilties in Tripura.

“The central government has pledged to ensure safety and security of the senior citizens. The Tripura government allotted six acres of land for construction of the Composite Regional Centre. We will allocate Rs 20 crore for the construction of the building in next two months,” said Gehlot while addressing a programme held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala last evening.

A total of 3,226 senior citizens of Khowai and West districts will be provided over seven thousand different materials including wheelchair, hearing aid, walking stick, spectacles among others under ‘Rashtriya Bayoshri Yojana’ that was launched in 2017.

Estimated cost for providing the materials would be Rs 1.92 crore.

The scheme for the senior citizens would be implemented in six districts of the state at the earliest.

Nearly four lakh people are beneficiaries of different social welfare schemes in the state. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said his government has kept four per cent reservation for the differently-abled persons in job sector.