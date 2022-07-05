Communal standoff: Section 144 imposed in Agartala’s Nandannagar

The local administration Tuesday imposed restrictions on public movement under Section 144 of CrPC at Nandannagar’s Thanda Kalibari area after a row broke out in the morning over an encroachment of a graveyard used by Muslims allegedly by a Hindutva group.

A group of agitators, especially women from Muslim community, blocked the GB Bypass road that connects the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital and Khayerpur area on the outskirts of Agartala city, stalling the traffic on the busy bypass road for nearly four hours.

They told reporters that the activists of Hindu Yuva Bahini erected a Shiva temple overnight at the graveyard, which is owned by the minority community, at Palpara in West Tripura district. The protesters demanded to clear the temple and return the land to the minority community.

The site of the Shiva temple. The site of the Shiva temple.

Sadar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashim Saha issued the restrictive orders under Section 144 prohibiting movement or assembly of 5 or more people within 200 metres of the area.

The restrictions would remain in force from 11 am Tuesday till further order. Anyone found violating the order would be punishable under section 188 of IPC, the notification issued by the SDM said.

Nur Islam, a protester, said that a group of people arrived at the spot, cleared a part of graveyard with an excavator and set up the temple Monday night.

He said a section of land grabbers has been trying to illegally occupy the graveyard for the past few years.

People gathered at the site near the Shiva temple. People gathered at the site near the Shiva temple.

“We have taken up the matter before the administration several times since 2019. They assured us the land would be demarcated but nothing was done. A group of miscreants landed last night with an excavator and seized the land and set up a temple. This is an attempt to disrupt peace and harmony in the state,” Nur said.

As activists from both sides raised hue and cry over the issue, the traffic on the bypass road was stalled for nearly four hours in the morning.

Tajul Islam, a local resident who is also the secretary of the local mosque committee and a member of the ‘kabarstan’ (graveyard), said the graveyard was being used for decades.

“We sought the intervention of the administration. They have cleared the land of all occupants and it is now free of any obstruction. Section 144 was imposed in the area. We are obeying government instructions,” he said.

On the other hand, a local woman who demanded the temple be set up at the contested land said no graveyard exists in the land and claimed the local Hindu community wanted to erect a temple there.

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state Chandrasekhar Kar visited the area and later demanded the police and local administration to resolve the impasse through dialogue.