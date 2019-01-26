Citizenship Bill: Tripura body calls protest on Republic Day ‘unjust’, defers movement

Tripura United Indigenous People’s Council (TUIPC), a joint body of 48 returnee insurgent organizations, Saturday dropped and postponed a protest movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill saying the returnee ultras respect India and felt it unjust to observe the Republic Day as a day of protest.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, former All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) supremo Ranjit Debbarma said their movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill would continue from tomorrow in different parts of the state. However, agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill scheduled to be held at Jolaibari in South Tripura district was dropped today as a sign of respect to the Republic Day.

“The movement was announced sans considering the Republic Day; so it was dropped on Saturday as we all respect and honour the Republic Day and the country. The movement will continue as per schedule. Today’s movement would be held on January 29”, Debbarma informed.

Earlier on January 22, TUIPC criticized the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 and announced a series of joint movements with all Tripura-based tribal parties and organizations from January 26. The organization was formed with members of 48 returnee insurgent organizations to build a unified democratic political struggle against the citizenship bill.

Advertising

The returnee body also said that identification and deportation of “foreigners” was not held by the Government of Tripura as assured in 1993 ATTF Peace Accord. He urged the government to uphold its promises and drop the citizenship amendment bill, claiming the legislation would be detrimental to the spirit of 1985 Assam Accord.