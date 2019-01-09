Citizenship Bill protests: Tripura’s ruling ally IPFT, INPT oppose bill, will ask Centre to ‘reconsider’

Tripura’s ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) Wednesday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and said both parties would launch protests against it soon. The tribal parties said the amendment would encourage illegal migration of non-tribals into scheduled areas.

Advertising

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, IPFT general secretary and Tripura tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia said his party would soon speak with the Centre to “reconsider” the citizenship amendment bill since it would adversely affect indigenous people from northeast India.

“We have previously opposed the citizenship bill and we shall again seek intervention from the central government to reconsider it. The Lok Sabha has already passed it but the Bill is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha. So, there is time to reconsider,” Jamatia said.

IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma told reporters that the tribal party would continue the movement for scrapping the bill.

Advertising

“We have previously protested against the CA Bill and organised movements. Our stand has not changed. We have to intensify our movement since Modi government has passed the Bill in the Lok Sabha. We can’t allow illegal immigration in our land and so, we will decide about our next course of action soon”, he said.

Meanwhile, INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma said that his party has always opposed the Bill and would launch a movement against it shortly.

“The Citizenship amendment bill was passed in Lok Sabha. If the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, they should grant Indian citizenship to Bangladeshis and Pakistanis in Chennai, Maharashtra and Bihar. But we are against allowing this in Tripura,” Jagadish said.

Meanwhile, the restive situation has returned to normalcy at Madhabbari near Khumulwng – the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), where 15 people were injured during clashes between police and picketers who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh told Indianexpress.com that paramilitary personnel from Assam Rifles and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) were deployed in the vicinity since yesterday.

“We have got Assam Rifles and TSR jawans patrolling throughout entire Jirania sub-division since yesterday. They have held flag marches and other patrols for confidence building among the people. Situation is under control now,” Singh said.

However, Madhabbari, Khumulwng and adjoining areas continue to be under restrictions imposed by local administration which slapped section 144 on the entire locality to avert further deterioration of law and order situation.

An angry group of picketers set several shops at Madhabbari on fire during clashes with police and attacked security personnel with brickbats, petrol bombs and stones. In retaliation, police resorted to lathi charge, fired tear gas shells and finally opened fire.

Advertising

Though police have claimed the bullets were fired in the air to disperse the crowd, at least two sustained bullet injuries while three others were severely injured in lathi charge. At least 10 policemen were injured by brickbats and stones, and one among them is hospitalised, the SP informed.