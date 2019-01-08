Citizenship Bill protests: Tripura suspends SMS, internet services in the wake of violence

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government Tuesday suspended SMS and mobile internet services for the next 48 hours in the wake of violence near Khumulwng in Jirania in West Tripura district.

Advertising

“…..it has been reported by the Director General of Police, Tripura that incidents of rioting and arsoning in some areas in Jirania police station in some areas of West Tripura district and the photographs of such incidents are being uploaded in the social media which may likely to generate serious law and order situation in the entire state having potential threat to public safety,” a notification issued by Additional Home Secretary Saradindu Choudhury said this evening.

The notification further said that social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube and the likes are likely to be used for rumour mongering due to which SMS services and mobile internet or data services of all service providers were suspended for 48 hours starting from 3 pm this afternoon.

The notification also said the restrictions would be applicable to press messages as well.

Violation of the promulgation would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Advertising

Earlier today, at least five persons were injured, including two persons who sustained bullet injuries, as police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans resorted to lathi charge and ‘blank fire’ to disperse an unruly mob of protesters at Jirania in West Tripura.