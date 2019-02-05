Citizenship bill protest: Tribal leaders booked for raising anti-India slogans in Tripura

Tripura Police Tuesday booked three tribal leaders including Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura(INPT) general secretary Jagadish Debbarma under sedition charges for participating in a rally against Citizenship Amendment Bill at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC on January 30.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Tripura superintendent of police Ajit Pratap Singh said the case was registered based on video graphics evidence available in media where the leaders were seen raising the “anti-Indian slogans”.

“A rally was held at Khumulwng without permission. We have taken a case against those leaders and people who participated in the rally. Anti-national slogans were raised in the rally. We have registered a Suo motu case under section 124 (a), Section 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code and section 282 of the Tripura Police Act”, the official said.

INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma, IPFT Tipraha leader Aghore Debbarma and Borok People Human Rights Organization (BPHRO) leader Anthony Debbarma were booked along with others who joined the rally.

The rally against proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 was called by Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC), a joint body of 48 returnee insurgent organizations led by former All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) supremo Ranjit Debbarma. Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, who led the rally, protested charging the tribal leaders with sedition saying it was an example of a personal attack.

“Some people are calling me saying Poila Jati Ulo Party is anti-India: For the same people who refer Sarbananda Sonowal as Jatiya Nayakm, the term is patriotic. For the same people term Marathi Manoos is alright but when we say Poila Jati Ulo Party, we are anti-national and booked under sedition charge”, Pradyot wrote on his Facebook page.

He also complained of personal attacks by branding the movement “anti-Indian” and wrote, “We have been bitter rivals with the CPI (M) for decades but I have never seen such personal attacks on me”.

INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma criticized the government move and said booking them under sedition charge was “political vendetta”.

“FIR can’t be filed in such a way. This is a classic example of political vendetta. We have heard about it and shall discuss it soon”, Jagadish Debbarma told this correspondent.