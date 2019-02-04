Toggle Menu
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Tripura royal scion seeks action against illegal immigrants holding public officehttps://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/tripura/citizenship-amendment-bill-tripura-royal-scion-illegal-immigrants-petition-supreme-court-5568164/

Citizenship Amendment Bill: Tripura royal scion seeks action against illegal immigrants holding public office

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradyot, who is also the Working President of Tripura Congress, said the petition was moved by former Union minister and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid in the Supreme Court.

Citizenship Amendment Bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill protest, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, salman khurshid, Citizenship Amendment Bill supreme court, Citizenship Amendment Bill supreme court petition, Citizenship Bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill assam, Citizenship Bill assam, Citizenship Amendment Bill tripura
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (third from right) with senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (centre). (Express photo)

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Bill which has sparked protests in the northeast. The petition, which was admitted by the apex court, seeks action against illegal immigrants holding public office.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradyot, who is also the Working President of Tripura Congress, said the petition was moved by former Union minister and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid.

“This Bill is against the principles of the Indian Constitution giving memorandums and pleas to the government is not enough, we have to legally challenge them as well,” Pradyot said.

He added that his petition sought action on certain foreigners who illegally gained access to the Indian territory and are now holding important elected and Constitutional posts in Tripura. Pradyot’s petition sought to derecognise them from their positions and strip their authority.

“The Supreme Court has admitted the petition. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered the central government to investigate the issue. This is a victory for me and the people of India,” the royal scion said.

However, Pradyot clarified that he filed the petition in his individual capacity.

Advertising

Earlier on January 31, Pradyot had led a massive rally of anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protesters at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC here.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam CM Sonowal dubs Citizenship Bill protests as 'motivated campaign' to derail development agenda
2 Manipuri filmmaker returns Padma award in protest against Citizenship Bill
3 Tripura: Seven Rohingyas arrested from Kanchanjungha Express