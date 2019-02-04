Citizenship Amendment Bill: Tripura royal scion seeks action against illegal immigrants holding public office

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Bill which has sparked protests in the northeast. The petition, which was admitted by the apex court, seeks action against illegal immigrants holding public office.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradyot, who is also the Working President of Tripura Congress, said the petition was moved by former Union minister and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid.

“This Bill is against the principles of the Indian Constitution giving memorandums and pleas to the government is not enough, we have to legally challenge them as well,” Pradyot said.

He added that his petition sought action on certain foreigners who illegally gained access to the Indian territory and are now holding important elected and Constitutional posts in Tripura. Pradyot’s petition sought to derecognise them from their positions and strip their authority.

“The Supreme Court has admitted the petition. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered the central government to investigate the issue. This is a victory for me and the people of India,” the royal scion said.

However, Pradyot clarified that he filed the petition in his individual capacity.

Earlier on January 31, Pradyot had led a massive rally of anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protesters at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC here.