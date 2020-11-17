Charred remains of woman found in Tripura home; husband arrested

A 31-year old man was arrested late on Monday night after police recovered charred remains of his wife from the couple's home in Kalikamura village in West Tripura district.(Representational Image)

Sujit Sarkar, 31, is accused of setting his wife Meenakshi on fire following a domestic dispute, police said. An FIR has been registered at Sihai Police Station based on the complaint of Meenakshi’s father, who accused Sarkar and his family of torturing his daughter over dowry. Sarkar also had a extra-marital affair, the father alleged.

“We have received a complaint from the deceased’s father, accusing his son-in-law and other in-laws for her death. We have registered a case under section 304 (B) of the Indian Penal Code based on his allegation, arrested the accused on Monday night,” Sidhai Police Station Officer in-charge Bijoy Sen said.

While the deceased’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were accused in the FIR, the police are yet to arrest them. Meanwhile Sarkar was produced before a local court today, where the police sought his custody for further questioning.

Tripura was dubbed the capital of crimes against women in 2010, with 46.5 percent of all crimes committed against women, then the highest in the country as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records. In 2017, the figures came down significantly with the state ranking 14th in crimes against women. The 2017 report only came out in October last year after a delay of two years. The reports for subsequent years are yet to be made public.

