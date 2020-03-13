Charred body of 23-year-old woman found in West Tripura, one arrested

A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged by the police. (Representational Image) A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged by the police. (Representational Image)

A charred body of a 23-year-old woman was found at a village in West Tripura district Friday. The body was first spotted by local residents who informed the police. The body was later sent for a post-mortem.

“All we know is the body was charred. We don’t know if she suffered any sexual assault before death because we don’t have the post mortem report yet,” a police official said.

A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged by the police. Based on a preliminary investigation, police have arrested the victim’s neighbour. He would be produced before a local court on Friday.

The victim’s family is yet to file an FIR, an official told.

Tripura was dubbed as the capital of crimes against women in 2010 with 46.5 per cent of all crimes registered against women, the highest in the country as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports. Seven years later, the figures came down significantly with the state ranking 14 in crimes against women in 2017. NCRB report for the year came after a delay of two years in October last year; current reports are yet to come.

Amidst allegations, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in September last year claimed that crimes against women have ‘drastically’ came down in the state.

