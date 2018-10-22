Tripura: After 21 days, Centre resumes ration supplies to Bru refugee camps

Law minister Ratan Lal Nath hands over ration supplies to Bru refugees. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) Law minister Ratan Lal Nath hands over ration supplies to Bru refugees. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

The Centre Monday resumed ration supplies to six Bru refugee camps in Tripura after 21 days. The supplies were halted from October 1 in keeping with the orders issued by Sub Divisional Magistrates of Kanchanpur and Panisagar in Tripura’s north district.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kanchanpur sub-divisional magistrate Abhedananda Baidya said a letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the immediate resumption of ration supplies to the camps. The renewed supplies would continue till January 15 next year.

“I have received an instruction from MHA to resume ration supplies to the Bru IDP camps from today. The supplies will continue till January 15, 2019. There is no further instruction”, the Kanchanpur SDM said.

READ | Bru refugees stare at food crisis, won’t leave Tripura without guarantees

A letter on the issue from MHA Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg to Tripura Chief Secretary LK Gupta, which was made available to this correspondent, said assistance extended to Bru migrants in the form of foodgrain and cash dole would be continued till January 15, 2019.

“…it was conveyed…… that assistance being extended to the Bru migrants in the form of foodgrains, cash doles will be available till 30th Sept, 2018. In view of the prevailing situation, it has been decided that the deadline for repatriation of these Bru migrant families be extended till January 15, 2019,” MHA Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg said in his letter to Tripura.

Meanwhile, Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath, Assembly Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, MLA Ashish Saha and others joined an event at Naisingpara refugee camp in Kanchanpur sub-division this afternoon and officially started the renewed ration supplies by handing over foodgrain to camp inmates.

“Bru refugees were displaced from their homes. But they are citizens of India. Right to food, clothes and residence are fundamental rights. Everyone in Tripura has these rights and Bru displacement victims have similar rights as well”, Nath said.

He added that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took up the issue with MHA to ensure that not a single Bru refugee was forced to starve in the relief camps in Tripura.

ALSO READ | Centre instructs Tripura to cut off cash dole, ration supplies to Bru refugees from Monday

Nearly 37,000people from Bru community fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic clashes in 1997. They were sheltered in six relief camps in North Tripura.

The central government started the 8th phase of repatriation of Bru refugees living in Tripura from August 25 this year as per an agreement signed with the refugee leaders. However, a repatriation package offered by the Centre was rejected by refugees, who said it was ‘insufficient’.

The process, which continued till September 25, had 150 refugees from 42 families repatriated to Mizoram. Over 32,000 refugees are still sheltered in six transit camps in Tripura.

After they declined to accept repatriation, the central government halted all ration supplies from October 1. Meanwhile, Chengrauha, a Bru migrant in Hazacherra camp of Panisagar sub-division, was admitted at a local primary health centre on October 18 due to starvation.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd