Cannabis has medicinal uses, states can legalise if Centre revises Act: Tripura health minister

Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Friday said that cannabis can be used for the treatment of many ailments, including treatment of cancer.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here this evening, the health minister said that cannabis has several medical applications.

“Cannabis is banned under a central act which bans certain substances, though it is a medicinal plant. It (cannabis) is used in different medicinal purposes including treatment of cancer. The central government has to take a call whether they exclude it from the list of banned things. Once it is out, many states can make it legalized”, the health minister said.

He added that the central government holds the right to amend the national law that bans cultivation, sale or use of cannabis along with other narcotic substances. “If the central government amends the law, there is no harm in it. Many states can take it up then”, Roy Barman said.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb earlier said this month that nearly 75 thousand Kg cannabis was seized from different districts of the state in last one year. The state government would continue its effort to prevent the sale of cannabis and other banned substances in order to protect the interest of the youths, Biplab said.

Reacting to Sudip Roy Barman’s comment on cannabis, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey today said the government should legalize cannabis with checks and balances to ensure that only ‘good use’ of the drug is made for the benefit of growers and patients.

Advertising

Tripura’s erstwhile Left Front government came under heavy criticism from ruling BJP for allegedly encouraging cannabis cultivation during its 25-year-old rule which ended in March 2018.