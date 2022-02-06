Cabinet will discuss possibility of instituting award in Lata Mangeshkar’s memory: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb

The Tripura cabinet will take a decision on instituting a cultural award in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai owing to post-Covid complications, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence, Deb said, “Lataji was the embodiment of culture. I grew up listening to SD Burman, RD Burman, Kishore da and Lata didi. It would be unfair to only call her a music star. She was much more than that.”

Asked if his government would institute a cultural award in Mangeshkar’s name, the chief minister said, “Such decisions are taken by the department concerned and the cabinet. The issue will certainly be discussed. The chief minister alone can’t take a decision.”

Earlier in the day, Deb posted a photo of Lata Mangeshkar wearing a risa – a traditional hand-woven stole worn in Tripura.

Several cultural organisations in the state condoled Mangeshkar’s death and held programmes as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.