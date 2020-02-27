CAA, NRC, NPR divisive but we shall show papers, says Tripura Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

The organisation has further placed forth seven point demands pitched nationally by the All India Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind body. The organisation has further placed forth seven point demands pitched nationally by the All India Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind body.

Criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as ‘kala kanoon’ or black law, Tripura state Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Thursday said these laws are tearing up the secular fabric of India. The organization’s leaders, however, said its members would show papers during the forthcoming NPR exercise.

Census data would be collected in two phases across India from this year. The first phase is scheduled to commence from April and continue till September this year. This phase would include house listing and housing census to identify ‘usual residents’, a term applicable for anyone residing in a place for at least six months and has the intention to stay more. This process or the NPR exercise will be collected in Tripura from May 16 till June 29 this year. Population enumeration, which is the main mandate of the Census operations, would be held from February 09-February 20, 2021.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference at Gedu Miah mosque in Agartala this afternoon, state Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mufti Tayebur Rahman said new queries added in the NPR schedule were incorporated due to devious designs.

“Census operations have been going on since 1951. If questions like birth details of parents weren’t necessary till now, why are they included now? We believe this is don’t with ulterior motives and devious plans”, Tayebur Rahman said.

However, the clergyman said he or his supporters will not deny producing documents when officials come to collect information for NPR exercise since the state government hasn’t boycotted it.

“There are some states which are speaking against NPR and the CAA. Our state government hasn’t boycotted them. So, why should we boycott. We shall show whatever documents we have got”, he said.

The organisation has further placed forth seven point demands pitched nationally by the All India Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind body. These include equal rights for all communities and groups, a request to Prime Minister Modi to not work on behalf of a particular religion, ensure fearless ambience in the country, roll back CAA, NRC and NPR or frame policies which wouldn't end up harassing people, labeling yhemy as D voters or Doubtful Voters as was seen in Assam etc.

On the ongoing clashes at Delhi, the Jamiat leader said he feels the incidents were engineered for personal and political gains. He declined to comment on any political party involved in the issue but said three BJP supporters were found involved in hate-mongering which purportedly led to widespread clashes and violence.

