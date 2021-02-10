BSF thwarts stone pelting, seizes 10kg cannabis after joint raid with Tripura Police

On February 1, Jasim Miah, a youth from Debipur village in the South district, was killed after some BSF jawans, under attack from a mob, allegedly opened fire.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Tripura Police seized 10kg cannabis during a joint operation at Takchapara area of Melagarh in the Sepahijala district, around 60 kms from state capital Agartala, on Tuesday evening. The joint team thwarted stone pelting from suspected smugglers before recovering the contraband.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, a duty officer from Melaghar police station informed that the joint team raided the place on the basis of a tip-off and the suspected smugglers ‘panicked’ seeing the men in uniform. “On their way back, the team came upon 10 kg cannabis lying on the ground. It was left by the smugglers in their rush to escape,” he said.

“The smugglers pelted stones at the team, which comprised BSF personnel and some police officers. In retaliation, the border guards fired from a non-lethal Pump Action Gun (PAG),” the officer said, adding that though the retaliatory action could have resulted in injuries among the attackers, none on either side is believed to have sustained any wounds.

BSF officials couldn’t be reached for comments on the incident.

On February 1, Jasim Miah, a youth from Debipur village in the South district, was killed after some BSF jawans, under attack from a mob, allegedly opened fire. The BSF later issued a statement saying that a jawan fired a single shot from a non-lethal PAG in self-defence after the mob attacked him with machetes and sticks. The personnel sustained ‘serious injuries’ and had to be admitted to a hospital, the statement said. The force later ordered an independent court of inquiry to probe the actual details of the incident.

BSF Inspector General, Tripura Frontiers, Sushanta Nath said that earlier this year, his corps seized contraband and cattle worth Rs. 41.95 crore. The recovered items included 4.80 lakh Yaba tablets, 64,780 bottles of banned Phensidyle syrup, 5,216.25 kg cannabis, 3,224 bottles of liquor, 2,209 cattle and 2.237 kg smuggled gold bars, among others. The force also claimed to have destroyed cannabis nurseries worth Rs. 9.41 crores.

Tripura shares 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are unfenced.