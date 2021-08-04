BSF jawan posted in Tripura dies by suicide

BSF is also learnt to be investigating the matter and is yet to state anything officially.

A BSF jawan allegedly killed himself with his service rifle while on duty at Paharmura Border Outpost (BOP) in Khowai district Wednesday around 5 am, a few hours before his shift was about to get over.

Baburam Choudhury (41) of the 80 battalions was on duty since Tuesday 12 noon and hailed from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, said an officer at the state police headquarters.

A police official on condition of anonymity said, “Although it looks like a suicide, we are carrying out an investigation to find out the reasons behind the incident.” Meanwhile, BSF is also learnt to be investigating the matter and is yet to state anything officially.

The incident came barely 24 hours after two BSF personnel were killed in an ambush by the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in the Dhalai district.

Earlier in May last year, a BSF official was found dead at the Pancharatan area of Dhalai district, 150 km from Wednesday’s incident, officials said. Police suspect he killed himself with his service rifle.

In April 2019, a BSF constable of the 166 battalions posted in North Tripura went into a shooting spree on his colleagues and later killed himself by firing from his service rifle.

In May 2018, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan ended his life after murdering his wife and two children at Subhashnagar of West Tripura. TSR is an armed counter-insurgency force under the Tripura Police.