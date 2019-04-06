BSF jawan opens fire at colleagues, kills self in Tripura

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable of 166 Battalion posted in north Tripura went on shooting spree before killing himself using his service rifle late on Friday.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a BSF spokesperson said that B Durga Rao (38) was supposed to be on night duty at a camp in Panisagar sub-division. The jawan was speaking over the phone when he opened fire at twp of his colleagues.

“We have come to know that he spoke over the phone and was agitated. Two of his colleagues were getting ready for duty when he picked up his service rifle and started firing. We have initiated a probe into the case,” the spokesperson said.

Rifleman Anil Kumar (29) suffered a bullet injury on his thigh while Rifleman Dhanaraj was injured when he was trying to escape through the window. Kumar was brought to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala for treatment this afternoon.

Advertising

North Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty said the weapon was seized and the body of the deceased jawan has been sent for post mortem. “The incident took place at a camp of 166 battalion BSF at Panisagar. We are investigating the case”, the SP informed.

Following the incident, a senior BSF officer from Tripura Frontiers said, several steps are being undertaken to prevent such incidents.

Last year in May, a BSF jawan had killed three of his colleagues in Unakoti district before shooting himself.