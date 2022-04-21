BSF deputy commandant kills himself at border outpost in Tripura

A Border Security Force (BSF) official allegedly killed himself with his service rifle near the headquarters of the force’s 89 Battalion at Jawharnagar in Dhalai district of Tripura on Thursday.

The deceased, LR Mina, had been posted as deputy commandant (training) at the MK Para border post since 2020.

According to police, he was last seen entering the battalion headquarters at Ambassa with his commandant on Wednesday evening. Later, he came out of the headquarters and allegedly shot himself with his service rifle. He was declared dead when taken to a local hospital.

Sources said Mina had a disputed service life with a history of being alcoholic and had faced allegations of insubordination as well. An official, who did not wish to be named, also said Mina’s commandant had himself brought him to the battalion headquarters from the border outpost on Thursday. However, Mina allegedly shot himself near the headquarters for reasons still unknown.

“We have registered an unnatural death case,” Ambassa subdivisional police officer Suman Majumder told reporters.

Mina was earlier posted at the BSF’s 43 Battalion in West Bengal.

Last August, a BSF jawan killed himself with his service rifle. In April 2019, a BSF constable of 166 Battalion posted in north Tripura went into a shooting spree on his colleagues and later killed himself with his service rifle.