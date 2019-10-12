BSF captures Bangladeshi intel team on hunt for smugglers, sends them back

Three Bangdeshi soldiers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and two woman informats were detailed by Border Security Forces (BSF) at Rahimpir village, located ahead of the Indo-Bangla fencing at Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sipahijala district on Friday.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of BSF Tripura frontier headquarters late evening on Friday informed that five Bangladeshi nationals including three males and two females illegally crossed the international boundary and entered Rahimpur, an Indian village on October 10 around 8:15 AM.

“These Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the villagers and subsequently handed over to BSF. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the three males are part of Intelligence Branch of 11 Rapid Action Battalion, Bangladesh and tasked by Mr. Mohidul Islam, Additional SP and Coy Cdr to carry out a covert operation…”, the statement reads.

It also says that the operation was to apprehend one Indian drug smuggler namely Abu Khair, from Rahimpur village and another Bangladeshi drug smuggler namely Mashooq Mia, who was staying in the house of his aunt’s place at Rahimpur during the time of the operation.

The BSF statement claims that the Bangla intelligence sleuths left Comilla (Bangladesh) for Rahimpur village for the operation and picked up two Bangladeshi ladies en route as their informers. They reached Sasidal Rly station on the other side of the border in a government vehicle and hired an auto rickshaw to reach the International Boundary.

The sleuths and their informants purportedly crossed the international border at 7:30 AM and, the statement said, “…and illegally entered into the house of an Indian national Abu Khair with the intention to arrest him. On reaching the house, operation party of 11 RAB Battalion started handcuffing Abu Khair. On being resisted by members of his family, RAB personnel assaulted his wife and daughter.”

The Bangla officials and their informants were reportedly overpowered by neighbours who gathered at the area and were beaten up. The smuggler ran away taking advantage of the situation.

All five Bangladeshi Nationals were handed over to the BSF. The border security officials recovered one 7.77 mm pistol with seven rounds, two handcuffs, two RAB identity cards, two civil identity cards, seven mobile phones, 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi Taka and a wallet containing 2512 Taka.

A Company Commander level flag meeting held at 3:40 PM this afternoon between Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF ended with handing over the detained person’s and all their belongings to the Bangladeshi authorities.